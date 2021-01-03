Zimbabwe police authorities have reported that a total of 200 teenagers who were having a party at a residence in a leafy suburb located in the capital Harare have been arrested.
Making the announcement on Twitter this Sunday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the merrymaking teens were arrested after they held the party in Westgate albeit the reintroduced Covid19 regulations.
“The ZRP has arrested 200 teenagers who were having a party at number 344 Mukwa Drive, Westgate, Harare, in open contravention of the Government’s COVID-19 regulations. Some of the teenagers are dead drunk,” partly reads the tweet from the ZRP.
more details to follow…
Zwnews