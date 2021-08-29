Seasoned football commentator Charles Mabika has paid tribute to soccer legend former Dynamos and Warriors talisman George Shaya

Shays, the five-time soccer star of the year was laid to rest in Harare yesterday and Mabika paid homage to the fallen hero.

Mabika took mourners down memory lane with a graveside tribute to the legendary Shaya.

Shaya died recently after a long illness and was laid to rest in Harare.

Zwnews

Video courtesy of Newshawks