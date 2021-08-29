Seasoned football commentator Charles Mabika has paid tribute to soccer legend former Dynamos and Warriors talisman George Shaya
Shays, the five-time soccer star of the year was laid to rest in Harare yesterday and Mabika paid homage to the fallen hero.
Mabika took mourners down memory lane with a graveside tribute to the legendary Shaya.
Shaya died recently after a long illness and was laid to rest in Harare.
