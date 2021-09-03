Zimbabwe host South Africa in opening 2022 World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium today.

Kick off is 3pm.

Meanwhile, Warriors are without their UK-based players, while SA have strong squad with all key players including Percy Tau.

The Warriors team is mainly composed of locally based players.

Apparently, renowned sports broadcaster Steve Vickers has bemoaned the non availability of foreign based players.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana’s Belgian coach Hugo Broos won 2017 AFCON with Cameroon.

Vickers says Zimbabwe’s coach Loga has pointed out that only 4 players are match-fit but predicts positive result.

The two teams had a feel of the match venue and expressed pleasure over the state of the pitch.

Zwnews