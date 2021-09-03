The Chinhoyi Court was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently.

It is the fifth seat of the High Court after Harare, Mutare, Masvingo and Bulawayo.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says its construction shows government committment in taking justice to the people.

“Its construction was spurred by Government’s commitment to bring judicial services to the people in line with the Devolution agenda.

“No Sector is being neglected,” he says.

The Chinhoyi Courts building has 53 offices, 8 court rooms, 8 holding cells, 8 detention cells, 2 libraries, 4 kitchens, 4 store rooms and 2 strong rooms.

It also has an integrated electronic case management system that seeks to improve justice delivery.

