Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu is leading a Zimbabwean delegation at the 64th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa meeting & the 2nd Edition of the UNWTO Investment Forum in Africa from 2-4 September 2021, on Sal, Cabo Verde.

Commission for Africa is made up of 51 Member States.

It is the major institutional platform where Tourism Ministries in Africa discuss latest trends in the sector at continental & global level & the implementation of the UNWTO priorities & Programme of Work in the region.

This is a discussing preparations for the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly set for October 2021 in Morocco.

Zwnews