Telecoms regulator Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) says profitability is falling in the sector due to rising costs.

Data usage rose by 50.7% last year, but operators aren’t able to invest enough to meet demand.

As stated by the regulator this calls for consistent alignment of service charges to the increasing cost of service provision.

According to Datareportal Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate was 34.8% at the start of January 2023. Far less than the 65.3% that POTRAZ reported for the country in December 2022.

Zwnews