Brother abducted after SB Moyo said Tendai Biti is a target

Tendai Biti’s young brother has been abducted by suspected state security agents from his home this evening, a family member has reported.

The men who snatched Biti’s brother were driving a silver mercedes benz.

This comes a day after General(rtd) Sibusiso B Moyo announced that security forces were hunting Tendai Biti in connection with last week’s tragic events.

7 people lost their lives after soldiers discharged automatic weapons at the back of fleeing civilians in the capital on Wednesday.

