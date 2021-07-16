President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been told by former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane not to offer unsolicited advice to South Africans over social unrest as he is a “reigning champion of oppression” in the region.

This follows President Mnangagwa’s comment on what is happening in SA.

Mnangagwa had posted the message below on his official Twitter account:

“On behalf of all Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad, we wish that the current challenges plaguing our South African brothers and sisters are resolved peacefully.

“Only when there is peace in South Africa, is there peace in our region.”

However, in response Maimane said:

“Of all people you must shut up the most. You have been brutally killing civilians for 41 years.

“You know nothing of peace and everything about violence. Thula Mnangagwa.

He added:

“South Africa needs no advice about peace from the biggest thug in the region.

“The reigning champion of oppression in SADC.”

