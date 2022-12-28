December inflation slowed to 243.8% from 255% in November and 268.8% in October data released by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStats) today shows.

According to the data, for December, month-on-month inflation was 2.4%, higher than November’s 1.8%.

Apparently, renowned world economist Steve Hanke is on record calling on Zimbabwe to dump its local currency Zimdollar.

According to Hanke the Zimbabwean dollar is as good as dead, and he calls for the adoption of the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is using the multi-currency amid the fall in purchasing power of the Zimdollar.

Zwnews