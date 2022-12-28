The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has warned that heavy rains that could hit parts of the country between tomorrow and January 3, 2023.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the heavy rains would start from the northern parts of the country, spreading to the south.

“Watch out for localised heavy rains (in excess of 50mm) with lightning and hailstorms in some places,” the MSDZ report read.

The statement further read: “This should gradually spread southwards to cover Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, northern districts of Manicaland, Bulawayo Metropolitan and Harare Metropolitan provinces into the New Year, with a cloud band expected to enhance rainfall over Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces during the first week of January 2023.”

The public have been urged to watch out for blown off rooftops, loose debris, and fallen trees due to strong winds and open drains and potholes that may be covered in water.

The Met Dept further called on people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary movements unless it is an emergency.

Zwnews