The Zimbabwe Council of Churches Secretary-General Reverend Kenneth Mtata says as churches they are worried and praying that the death of political leaders due to Covid-19 in the country doesn’t escalate.

He says any continued death of political leaders could create a “national crisis” in a situation which is already dire.

Meanwhile, Churches have joined First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in three days of prayer and fasting from today to Saturday for divine intervention to end Covid-19 related deaths.

Patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational churches Council of Churches (ZIICC) Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi advised church members and all Zimbabweans to join in the prayers.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a number of Covid-19 deaths some of them involving senior government officials in the past two weeks, and the First Lady has called all women to join her in prayer.

