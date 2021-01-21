ZIMBABWE Police have arrested the deputy school head of Chemhanza High School in Hwedza after he mercilesly assaulted of some students for misconduct.

Corporal punishment is illegal in Zimbabwe.

The culprit Tarirai Mararike (52) was picked up by police after 23 pupils recently made reports on the assault. He is booked to appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest yesterday, saying the issue is now under investigation. “Police have picked a suspect in connection with the assault of learners at Chemhanza High School,” he said.

“Twenty three pupils who are alleged to have been assaulted made a police report and by yesterday (Tuesday) police had picked up the school’s deputy head.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said they received reports that on January 16, one of the pupils was told by the school matron to go to Mararike’s office and upon arrival, she was beaten up.

“Reports are that she was beaten on her back and a science laboratory pipe was used,” he said. “The pupil told her mother about it, and the mother made a police report. “On January 18, 22 other pupils made a police report against the suspect. We are currently investigating the incident.”

Ministry of Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro condemned the assault of learners, saying it was inhumane.