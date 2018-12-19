Death at a funeral: Kadoma man brutally murdered while travelling to mourn relative

There are surely 1 000 ways to die, but others seem to be more inhumane, lacking sign of respect for the dead, such is the case for a vendor from Kadoma who was brutally murdered by machetes last night on his way to a funeral.

The vendor only identified as Mr Warren who traded his goods at Waverly rank in Kadoma passed on last night while travelling to attend a relatives funeral.

He was found dead by a passerby early in the morning today.

A source narrated the death to ZWNews.com

“Warren was a well-known vendor at Waverley rank. He was murdered last night on his way to a relative’s funeral at Blue Ranges.

“I am deeply saddened by his death. He died a painful death, being brutally attacked by machetes before being dumped by the wayside,” said a vendor who refused to be named.

The source said the murderer has reportedly been arrested.

“I received information that the murderer was arrested today and is detained at Kadoma Central Station. I pray that he faces the wrath of the law,” he said.

Local police confirmed the murder case, but said details were still sketchy.

zwnews