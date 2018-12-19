Photo: Saviour Kasukuwere now working as a clerk at Harare High Court

Former Zanu PF heavyweight, G40 faction frontman and Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere is currently doing clerical work at High Court in Harare.

Kasukuwere’s daily tasks include issuing, receiving forms and settling matters for hearing.

Journalist Larry Moyo through his twitter handle wrote “Did you know that former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere who is pursuing a law degree, is currently on attachment at a Harare court. He is doing clerical work issuing and receiving forms plus setting down matters for hearing.”

The irony of the story is that Kasukuwere whose political career ended following the November 2017 military coup might now be doing favours to the enemy Lacoste faction by helping to put behind bars “criminals who profited and plundered the country” during Mugabe’s reign.

These so-called “criminals” are his friends from the G40 camp who lost power and influence when Mugabe fell.