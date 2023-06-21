CHILLSPOT Record Label producer, Levels, has been given a trial date in his case of transmitting nude pictures.

Levels, whose real name is Tafadzwa Rogers Kadzimwe, was represented by Dumisani Mthombeni, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The matter was remanded to September 11.

The complainant is musician Shashl, Levels’ ex-girlfriend.

Allegations were that Levels and Shashl, whose real name is Ashley Angel Moyo, had been dating from September 2021 to November 2022.

It is the State’s case that during their relationship they had some misunderstandings, which resulted in Moyo breaking up with Levels.

It is alleged that Levels tried to negotiate to the extent of following Shashl to Pabloz Club.

However, she ignored him and he ended up threatening her.

After the alleged threats, on November 27 last year, Shashl’s nude videos and pictures went viral on social media.

She suspected that he had leaked the pictures as revenge porn, as he had posted another video of them kissing in August.

She reported the case to the police.

Zebediah Bofu prosecuted.

