BRAZILIAN Karoline Silver Mafra, who is stranded at Chikurubi Female Prison despite being acquitted of a drug trafficking charge, has stolen the hearts of many Zimbabwean men.

Karoline was captured on an H-Metro video featuring the incarcerated Mai TT, who was leading inmates in song and dance during a party, at the prison.

Karoline was found not guilty after a full trial in July last year, but it has emerged that she has no passport and money to return home.

Some social media users have called for her release and assistance to return home, while some have admired her beauty and said she didn’t deserve to be behind bars with Mai TT.

