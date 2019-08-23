Zanu PF to fire MP who recommended Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

ZANU PF Masvingo has recommended the expulsion of Chivi South legislator, Killer Zivhu.

The party accuses Zivhu of abusing social media after he suggested that Chamisa is the best person to work with Mnangagwa to end the current crises affecting Zimbabwe.

Zivhu is currently under suspension from the party for insinuating on Twitter that he was organising a dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition MDC leader, advocate Nelson Chamisa.

The Masvingo party PCC cited the same social media abuse charges as the reason Zivhu should be fired from the party. ZANU PF Masvingo vice-chairperson, Ailess Baloyi, said that the resolution will be forwarded to the National Disciplinary Committee for consideration.