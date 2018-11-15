Dancer Mashusha says Prophet Magaya is BEDDING church members, married women

FOUNDING member of all-female dance crew, Mambokadzi, Enisia Mashusha, has made sensational claims that Prophet Walter Magaya is a bedroom predator preying on desperate women who work for him.

The Harare-based Mashusha’s claims are the latest against Magaya who has been accused of abuse by one congregate amid other rumours of bedroom escapades with different women from his church.

Mashusha made the sensational claims on her Facebook page yesterday saying she once worked for Magaya’s Prophetic Healing Deliverance (PHD) ministries four years ago. In her position at PHD, Mashusha says she was responsible for building Magaya’s image and keeping confidential information about him.

She accused Magaya of abusing his position by chasing every woman who worked for him saying some fell for him.

“Asina kunyengwa na Prophet Magaya (if you haven’t been courted by Prophet Magaya) please raise up your hand?Prophet Walter Magaya, you took advantage of ministry workers and you’re still doing it,” Mashusha ranted on Facebook.

“He also started taking advantage of women and girls by sleeping with them. Some did it willingly and those who did it or who are still doing it for the love of money, you’ll be exposed together with Prophet.”

She said she would continue exposing what she knows about Magaya vowing that justice would one day prevail.

state media