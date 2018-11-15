BREAKING News: Flamboyant businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure arrested

Flamboyant Harare businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure is reportedly behind bars after being picked up midday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Details for the arrest are still sketchy.

The self proclaimed millionaire is popularly known for bragging with his top notch cars.

Kadungure, was also recently dragged to court accused of swindling a Zanu PF member Dexter Nduna of R1 581 890 in a botched mining supply deal.

He was later acquitted of the charge together with his accomplice Wicknell Chivayo.

zwnews