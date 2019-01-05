LATEST: South African music icon Dan Tshanda dies from heart attack

South African music legend Dan Tshanda of splash and Dalom Music has died.

Speaking to reporters, a family spokesperson linked his death to heart failure.

Moudy Modzielwana said the musical icon suffered the heart attack at around 1pm this afternoon, 5th of January, 2019.

“He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival. The doctors confirmed that he passed on after a heart failure,” he said.

Pressed further on whether the Venda music star had a history of heart problems Modzielwana said “No, he does not have such a medical history. He had just returned from a family vacation in Durban. He was just fine and did not show any signs that he was unfit.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

