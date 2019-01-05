BREAKING NEWS: Teachers confirm nationwide STRIKE starting next week

LATEST NEWS: Zimbabwe Teachers Union(ZIMTA) has confirmed that all their members will be on strike from the 8th of January 2019 over payment of salaries in Bond Notes….like doctors they want to be paid in real US Dollars.

See full message below:

DECLARATION ON INCAPACITATION DATED 5th JANUARY 2019 We, the ZIMBABWE TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION;

HAVING collated experiences and submissions from our membership across all the ten (10) provinces,

NOTING the concerns and grievances raised in those submissions and the recommendations thereof;

CONCERNED about the rapid deterioration of conditions of work of our members across the country and the effects thereof, inter alia;

a) Systematic erosion of the value of our members’ salaries,

b) Sharp rise of prices of basic commodities and transport fares yet salaries remain static despite the decline of their value, and

c) Charging of prices of certain commodities in hard currency (USD) such as medicines.

OBSERVING that we have forewarned the Government of those eventualities,

WORRIED by the Government failure to address any of these grievances and concerns despite previous engagements and discussion;

NOW THEREFORE GIVEN THE FOREGOING, it is thus declared as follows:

a) Our members are unable to report for duty with effect from the 8th of January 2019 due to incapacitation.

b) To enable the teachers to report for work and to subsist, we demand the payment of salaries in US Dollars.