Pretoria Protests: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri asked to leave South Africa

Church service for South Africa based Malawian clergyman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri near the Pretoria showgrounds failed to take place as protesters blocked WF Nkomo Street on Friday.

According to reports, traffic was being diverted from the city’s CBD to bypass the protest action.

The self-proclaimed “prophet” has been in the news recently after three congregants died in a stampede at the church last Friday.

Bushiri and and church officials have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and of interfering with police work after the tragedy.

The protesters want Bushiri to leave South Africa.

“Twitter users have welcomed the protest, railing against Bushiri and calling for him to leave the country,” said the protesters in a message.

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) spokesperson Makobe accused Bushiri of “abusing and neglecting” his congregants; the thousands he said spent nights sleeping outside the Pretoria Events Centre where the ECG is headquartered.

“How can he allow his people to sleep on the streets like this? They do this every day, even when it’s raining. Why doesn’t Bushiri open the gates for these people to be inside the premises? Bushiri is actually degrading Christianity,” said Makobe.

Several ECG members camped outside the venue fled as the protesters descended on the area. Some of the protesters accused the members who queue for days outside the venue of relieving themselves in the open.