The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has conducted an orientation meeting for the Mental Health Review Tribunal board.

The Tribunal is headed by a retired High Court Judge, Maphios Cheda.

The meeting was conducted yesterday and also witnessed the appointment of the board with the MoHCC as its secretariat, this is targeted at decongesting and instituting mental health institutions in prisons.

The Chikurubi Maximum Prison Special Board was also put in place with its chairperson Psychiatrist, Dr. Fungai Mazhandu expected to assist the Tribunal in achieving its mandate.

-Zwnews