Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court, which is known for making fair verdicts except on key politically sensitive cases, faces a litmus test today when it decides the fate of independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.

The Supreme Court will hear and make ruling on what legal gurus say was a badly flawed High Court judgement barring the former ZANU PF commissar, and minister from running in the election.

Three judges, Susan Mavangira, Chinembiri Bhunu and George Chiweshe, will deal with the matter that has far-reaching consequences for freedoms of movement and residence.

The matter comes after Kasukuwere appealed to the Court after the High Court ruled against him, saying he was not eligible to contest for presidency.

The High Court cited a breach of the law saying Kasukuwere has not been in the country for 18 months prior to the election.

Zwnews