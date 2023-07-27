CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has challenged ZBC to air party leader Nelson Chamisa’s star rallies live.

“The Citizens’ Coalition for Change notes false claims by the Deputy Information Minister, Kindness Paradza that the opposition is ‘refusing to take up airtime on ZBC’.

“It is a matter of public record that ZBC refuses to give any independent or fair coverage to the CCC, our presidential candidate, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, our star rallies, our cluster rallies, our rural penetration drive, our campaign messages or any of our wide-ranging political activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CCC is available to participate on all fairly-moderated platforms that accord with the constitutional standard.

“We further challenge the ZBC to afford our presidential candidate, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the opportunity, on a live and unfettered platform, to present his message of hope to the nation, in the same way in which it provides live, wall-to-wall coverage of Mr Mnangagwa.”

Section 61 of the Constitution requires state media to be impartial and to provide a fair chance for the dissemination of opposing ideas and opinions.