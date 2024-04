The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says it has noted with serious concern the speculative pricing of sugar on the local market at the moment.

The recommended sugar price is US$2,60 brown but currently retailing at US$4 per 2kgs.

In a statement, CZR president Denford Mutashu implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Financial Intelligence Unit to pounce on shops that are selling sugar above recommended prices.

Zwnews