The legal war between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma

has escalated.

Apparently, President Ramaphosa has filed a 264 page Affidavit against Zuma.

Zuma initiated the proceedings on Thursday, accusing Ramaphosa of being an alleged “accessory” in the leaking of a confidential medical document about him to the media.

Zuma had charged Ramaphosa in a private prosecution, a move Ramaphosa rejects as an “abuse of legal processes.”

And in response, Ramaphosa has filed the 264 page Affidavit attached below.

Zwnews