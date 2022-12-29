Image: InfoMinZw

A giant baobab tree has claimed the life of a woman who was with her daughter in Chirundu last night.

The woman died on spot and her daughter who was with her when the accident happened is seriously injured.

Meanwhile, violent storms and heavy rains have been predicted and people are urged to follow advice from the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) as well as the Civil Protection Unit.

Meanwhile, MSDZ predicted heavy rains across the country to run a couple of days.

Zwnews