Photo: 263Chat

Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says village life in rural Zimbabwe is so hard.

Chamisa says if voted into office, his administration will introduce smart ways of farming.

“Farming time..I’m in the is tough for many, particularly in rural Zimbabwe.

We aim to introduce SMART agriculture with a tractor per village scheme to improve efficiency, yield per hectare turning farming from subsistence to commercial. #smartagriculture.”

Speaking to his supporters, some time ago, Chamisa said smart agriculture come with modernised irrigation and farming equipment.

-Zwnews

Watch video below: