FC Platinum is hosting ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the CAF Confederation Cup, Group Stage Play-offs, the match has just restarted for the second half.

The match is still goalless, amid a couple of chances on both sides in the first half.

Bocande (ASC Jaraaf) committed a foul in the penalty area in the 36th minute, but, the goalkeeper saves a penalty kick by Songani.

The Zimbabwe champions are playing in the tournament after they were relegated from the Champions League following their first round defeat to Simba SC.

The encounter, the first leg of the fixture, is happening at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, after the team’s home ground Mandava was condemned by CAF.

It is being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What coach Norman Mapeza said ahead of the match:

“We know the challenges we are going to face on Sunday, but the message has been the same; we need to maximise on home advantage. We need goals, this tournament is all about goals and we really need to score as many goals as we can.

“You never know what might happen when we go to Senegal. We learnt a cruel lesson against Simba SC. We saw what happened, but it’s now water under the bridge. Sunday, like I said, is all about goals.”

-Zwnews