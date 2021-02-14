A Police officer stationed at Chipinge Urban, Robert Boora (31) appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court last week facing charges of stealing aluminum irrigation pipes from Green Fuel.

Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira granted him RTGS$5 000 bail and the pipes are worth US$160.

He was remanded to April 2, 20121.

Boora is represented by Langton Mhungu of Mhungu and Associates.

The allegations are that on Wednesday last week, at around 4 am, Green Fuel in Middle Sabi, Chipinge reported a case of theft of 4x 6 meters aluminum irrigation pipes.

On February 10, at around 6 am the accused person was seen by Police at a roadblock pushing a wheelbarrow loaded with a 50 kg sack containing deformed aluminum pipes which he hid in a bush close to a roadblock site and was arrested.

Timothy Katsande prosecuted. -Masvingo Mirror