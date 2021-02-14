Photo: NewsHawks

Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister, Dr. Constantino G. D. N. Chiwenga is expected to receive the consignment of 200 000 Sinopharm vaccine doses donated to Zimbabwe by the People’s Republic of China.

The vaccines are expected to touch down at the R.G Mugabe International Airport, tomorrow 15 February 2021 at 3am.

Meanwhile, a batch of the COVID-19 vaccines provided by China, are currently being loaded in Beijing.

Apparently, COVID-19 update: As at 13 February 2021, Zimbabwe had 35 104 confirmed cases, including 30 089 recoveries and 1 398 deaths.

-Zwnews