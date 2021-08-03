Norton Independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says the recent unrest in South Africa indicates a measure of political immaturity within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) leadership.

He says the incident was an instance for certain SADC heads to engage SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in counsel on how the ex-president Jacob Zuma matter was handled.

“We used to witness such leadership during the Mugabe tenure, where leaders such as Mbeki, Kikwete etc would engage each other in times of distress.

“It was a different brand of African leadership than that we’re witnessing now,” he says.

Mliswa says revolutionary leaders shared a profound background and understanding of each other’s matters.

“They shared a lot in common and great camaraderie; today where is it?” he questions.

