Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested Leon Shonhai (27) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at Pickstone Mine, Chegutu, on 02/08/21.

The suspect together with his accomplice who is still at large, robbed the complainant of his Honda Fit vehicle, 2 leather jackets and cash US$130.

They later abandoned the car after ramming it onto a tree at the 28km peg Chegutu- Mubaira Rd.

Meanwhile, the police says investigations are still in progress.

Zwnews