Image for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have intecepted about 113 driving licence discs acquired fraudulently before they are delivered to the intended recipients.

It is reported the aspiring drivers paid U$250 each to suspected fraudsters to be issued with driving licence discs.

The discs were to be delivered to the aspiring drivers without undergoing the VID tests as required.

However, the police seized the fake documents before they were released to the owners.

Meanwhile, over the years, it had become a norm for some aspiring drivers to obtain the licenses fraudulently.

It is even alleged that if one doesn’t pay a bribe, they may be mabe to fail the tests.

Zwnews