Munkuli Amusomi, an 11-year-old Grade Five pupil at Malube Primary School in Binga District was last week killed following a fatal crocodile attack.

According to Acting Binga District Coordinator, Farai Marinyane, the deceased juvenile was swimming with other kids in a stream at Binga Centre when a crocodile dragged him into the deeper part of the stream.

The incident occurred last Friday at around 5pm.

Said Marinyane:

“I can confirm receiving a report of a fatal crocodile attack. A young boy was dragged into deep waters at a stream at Binga Centre. Police attended the scene and retrieved the body”.

Meanwhile, Marinyane has expressed concern over the marauding crocodile, saying the croc has been causing havoc in the Siabuwa area where it has been, targeting goats and cows.

In November last year, another 11-year-old was killed by a crocodile and when game rangers arrived, they only recovered some body parts.

State Media