Zimbabwe Warriors star and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Khama Billiat has silenced his Baby Mama small house after being granted a permanent protection order against her at the courts.

Sources say the terms of the protection order which was handed down at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, are that Billiat’s 22-year-old baby mama cannot make any contact with him. She is not even allowed to make mention of anything about Billiat to the media or any person.

If the alleged baby mama does not adhere to the order, a warrant for her arrest will be issued.

“Amended as follows: not allowed to provide information about the applicant or personal matter relating to the applicant to any media house, social media or person” reads the court papers.

According to court officials who are privy to the matter, the baby mam was allegedly caught recording the court proceedings without permission. The sources say Billiat’s lawyer alerted the magistrate to this.

“The magistrate asked to check if she was recording the proceedings. The magistrate found that recording and deleted it immediately,” said the official.

