President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies are considering finding a safe haven for him in Western Asian countries when he exits the Presidential seat, Professor Jonathan Moyo says.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday Moyo said the President’s allies were not satisfied with the safety of Mnangagwa when he resigns after he has been pressured by the military to do so.

Said Moyo, “As the #KwekweAgreement takes root with the focus shifting on the manner and timing of Mnangagwa’s exit, his influential clansmen and cartelists now fear that their godfather might not be safe in Zimbabwe and are hard pressed to find a Singapore for him with eyes on Qatar and Abu Dhabi!”

Recently Prof Moyo revealed that Mnangagwa was warming up to the proposal by the army that he resigns but demanded a Presidential peck to accompany his resignation.