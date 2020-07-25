Police in Gwanda yesterday arrested a total number of 20 congregants of a Johanne Masowe WeChishanu sect who held a church service without following the set current Covid19 regulations, a Government official has said.

According to Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana, the twenty were nabbed at a shrine out of Gwanda town, the provincial capital of Matabeleland South.

“A 20 member Johan Masowe Wechishanu congregation was yesterday arrested by police after it convened a church gathering on the outskirts of Gwanda town. The congregagtion did not have the basic requirements like infrared themomoter, register, hand sanitisers among others,” said Mangwana in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

Yesterday’s arrests come despite the Zimbabwe Government giving a greenlight for churches to reopen under relatively strict Covid19 regulations, with only 50 congregants allowed to attend.

Recently, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa tightened lockdown regulations, characterised by a curfew from 6am to 6pm.

Zwnews