The opposition MDC Alliance has reported that four heavily armed suspected state agents besieged the homestead of its youth assembly deputy national secretary for local governance, Arnold Batirai Dube’s homestead last night.

Batirai Dube is also Bulawayo Ward 24 Councillor.

“Four heavily armed suspected state agents besieged MDC Alliance Bulawayo Councillor for Ward 24, Anorld Batirai Dube’s homestead last night. The four, asked about Clr Dube’s whereabouts before getting away with valuables like laptop, 2 cellphones and money,” said the party’s youth assembly national spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Tshuma.

“The break in comes hotly after another failed attempt just few days ago. A shaken Mrs Batirai narrated her harrowing ordeal at the hands of the four who threatened to blow off her head demanding to know Clr Dube’s whereabouts,” he said.

Tshuma said Clr Batirai Dube ‘is a victim of a panic stricken regime that is keen to foil the impending 31 July protests through a Night of Long Knives on opposition supporters’.

“We shall not be intimidated nor relent!” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Zwnews this morning,

Cllr Batirai Dube said he was ‘neither moved nor shaken’ by the tactics of a ‘nonsensical Emmerson Mnangagwa regime’.

“Actually, this is not the first time that I have been attacked by guys from the jittery regime. Last Sunday at around 11pm, some heavily armed assailants followed me up to my residence in Nketa 6 and they tried to abduct me when I packed at the gate. I had to cry out for help and alerted my neighbours who managed to scare the assailants away,” said Cllr Dube.

“No one has been following Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and family. If he really wants me, why can’t he just face me one-on-one than persecuting my family. We will definitely not relent and we are ready for July 31,” he said.

Zwnews