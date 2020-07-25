Police authorities have confirmed that six people, including final year Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) male students perished in a horrific accident which occurred in Banket yesterday.

Reports indicate that the vehicle the now deceased hexad were traveling in, rammed into a haulage truck near Banket along the Harare-Chirundu highway yesterday afternoon and they all died on the spot.

Circumstances surrounding the head-on collision indicate that the driver of the horror Nissan Sylph was trying to overtake an oncoming vehicle when the accident occurred.

While confirming the accident to state media, CUT’s Director of Communications Dr Musekiwa Tapera said the deceased varsity duo were traveling from Harare to Chinhoyi to collect their belongings after they were told that the tertiary learning institution was shutting down amid reports that a lecturer contracted Covid19.

“The 4.1 students (name provided) were on vacation and they decided to drive to Chinhoyi to collect their belongings where they used to lodge last semester after hearing that universities are no longer opening. One of the students was driving and they are believed to have picked passengers at Greencroft,” Dr Tapera said.

Despite Mashonaland West Province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirming the the accident, he referred further questions to national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said the police were ‘investigating an accident that killed six people in Banket yesterday’.

The crash also claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and their bodies were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary.

Zwnews