In the last 24 hours, Zimbabwe has recorded twenty-three new Covid19 cases and one death, health authorities have said

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 7 706 while the cumulative figure of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March stands at 226.

The national recovery rate is now pegged at 77%.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), a total of 263 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positive cases accounted for 8,7 percent.

The 23 new cases are local.

Harare accounted for 15 cases and one death while Bulawayo recorded five cases. Matabeleland North recorded one case with Mashonaland West recording two cases.

“As of September 21, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 7 706 confirmed cases, 5 948 recoveries and 226 deaths,” partly reads the latest MoHCC Covid19 update.

“Twenty-four total new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 77 percent and active case go up to 1 532 today,” said the Ministry.

Zwnews