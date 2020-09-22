Claims by MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s trucks were in the business of transporting milk from Gushungo Dairy, are lies.

This was said by MDC-A secretary general Charlton Hwende who dismissed Mwonzora’s claims as lies which were birthed during the 2014 MDC Congress.

Gushungo Dairy is under the control of Grace Mugabe, widow to the late long-ruling Zimbabwe strongman, Robert Mugabe.

Last Saturday, Mwonzora told supporters during the 21st anniversary of the MDC that Chamisa was fronting a Zanu PF faction as he had been doing business with the Mugabe family’s Gushungo Holdings.

Reacting to Mwonzora’s claims, Hwende said:

“I never wanted to dignify Mwonzora’s lies that myself and Nelson Chamisa used to have a contract to transport milk for Gushungo Diaries. He repeated the same lie over the weekend. He created this lie during the 2014 MDC-T congress. He even created and printed fake receipts showing that we had delivered milk”.

Hwende further claims that Mwonzora even misprinted receipts purpoted to be of his Twinsday company to Twinsdale in a bid to authenticate his lies.

“This was all fake even my company’s name is written as Twinsdale. I used to own a company that was called Twinsday Logistics that had car carriers and one cannot carry milk with such type of trucks,” said Hwende.

He added:

“The President Nelson Chamisa was never a director of this company and I never met Mugabe or Grace in my entire life. My company’s operations were based mainly in Namibia and Angola. In Zimbabwe, we used to deliver cars that we were clearing in Walvis Bay only”.

Hwende’s pronouncements come after Mwonzora had castigated the MDC-A leadership for labelling the Khupe-led party as a creation of Zanu PF.

Said Mwonzora during the party’s 21st anniversary:

“There are those who said we are working with Zanu PF, Khupe is being used by Zanu PF, Komichi was bought by Zanu PF, Mwonzora was bought by Zanu PF, let me tell you that those that were bought by Zanu PF are there”.

“Khupe, Komichi, Mwonzora, havana kumbobvira vatakura mukaka we Gushungo Dairy, ndimika babamunini maitakura mukaka we Gushungo Dairy. For you to see that this person was bought by Zanu PF or not check whether that person has been arrested or not. Khupe has been arrested seven times, Komichi has been arrested so many times, myself, Mwonzora I don’t even remember how many times I have been arrested, ko babamunini makambosungwawo here?” he said.

agencies

additional reporting: Zwnews