The country recorded 3 deaths and 60 new infections from Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the ministry of health.

At least 34 of the new infections at schools in Matabeleland South and Masvingo.

Zwnews

Meanwhile, the country is said to be improving in term of vaccination rate, according to critics this is partly because of the fact that the government is forcing its workers to get the jab.

The country is aiming to vaccinate at least 10 million people out of the estimated population of 15 million.

Below are the statistics by province.