The ruling party ZANU-PF says no Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance Member of Parliament will enter the new Parliament Building being constructed in Mt Hampden.

The ruling seemingly believes that it would scoop all Parliamentary seats in the much anticipated polls set for 2023.

“Our new Parliament building.

“Come 2023, no MDC Chamisa MP will be in that Parliament,” say ZANU-PF Patriots, on its microblog Twitter account.

The new Zimbabwe Parliament Building is being developed on an area of 50.000m2 in Mount Hampden, approximately 18km northwest of the South African country’s capital, Harare.

Contracted to Shanghai Construction Group, upon completion, the imposing six-storey building will accommodate joint sittings of the senate and the national assembly.

The two chambers will have extra facilities such as two conference centers each with a capacity to accommodate 350 people, a banquet hall capable of accommodating 1,000 people.

It also houses offices for parliamentary officers, and many boardrooms for parliamentary committee sessions as well as a parking space.

The 650-seat capacity building will replace the current 100-seat building built during the colonial era and which has become small for parliament business.

The state-of-the-art parliament building is being constructed through a grant that was provided by the Chinese government.

Construction of the building is expected to be completed next year.

Zwnews