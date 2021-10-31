Harare City Football Club is leading Cranborne Bullets by a goal to nil in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter final tie at Baobab Stadium.

The match is currently at half time.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum are through to the semis after getting the better of Chicken Inn and Highlanders respectively.

Apparently, later today, Dynamos will play Black Rhinos in another quarter final tie at the same stadium.

Speaking about the match recently, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said the game will be a tough one.

He however, said he has a good pool of players to choose from, adding losing is not an option.

The match starts at 15:00 hours.

Zwnews