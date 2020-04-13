Eswatini King Mswati III is fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus and is struggling to breathe following his admission to Manzana Royal Hospital, sources say.

In March Mswati, 51 year old husband of 15 wives went into self-isolation due to the covid-19 after meeting a delegation from Taiwan that recently visited Eswatini to donate helicopters.

Two Taiwanese soldiers who formed part of that delegation were among 400 military personnel who were quarantined for coronavirus in their country, Swaziland News reported, citing a Taiwan news source.

Eswatini Minister of Health, Lizzie Nkosi, has to date confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The latest case was a pregnant woman who has subsequently given birth. The 36-year-old woman from the Manzini Region had no history of travel outside the country but had regular contact with a frequent traveller to South Africa.

agencies