UK-based Zimbabwean businessman and televangelist Uebert Angel has begun disbursing his US$1 million pledge towards the fight against the novel coronavirus scourge in Zimbabwe after he donated the first tranche in the form of mealie-meal valued at US$15 000 to vulnerable families in Chitungwiza.

Reports indicate that families in the dormitory town walked away with a combined total of 21 000 bags of mealie-meal following the donation by the Spirit Embassy leader.

The flamboyant man-of-the-cloth recently pledged to feed vulnerable families in the southern African country and in one of his online sermons this week said, “true religion is in helping people and during this global pandemic (sic), the church has a role to, not only pray for people, but also offer help”.

