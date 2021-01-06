FC Platinum has suffered a huge blow just hours before their Champions League game against Simba SC after eight squad members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Platinum Boys are set to clash with the East Africans this afternoon in the first leg, second leg encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The affected members are five players and three officials.

Their names have not been disclosed, but, according to sources, the victims include key players in the squad.

FC Platinum will now have 19 players available for the encounter after travelling with a 24-man team.

Kick-off is at 4 pm Zimbabwean time. -Soccer24