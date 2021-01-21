The Zimbabwean and Zambian boxing fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the passing on of great boxing promoter, Anthony Mwamba.

Mwamba the Exodus Boxing Promotions Stable proprietor died at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital this morning.

Zimbabwe and Zambia share a lot when it comes to the game of boxing and this has over the years seen Zimbabwean boxers signing up for Zambian boxing stables.

At one time, Africa Boxing Union title holder Charles Manyuchi left Zimbabwe to join a Zambian stable as the sport continued to crumble in the country.

The then newly crowned Africa Boxing Union welterweight champion, Manyuchi relocated to Lusaka where he fought under Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions.

Manyuchi signed a three year deal with the Zambian boxing promotions company that bound him to fight in that country under the management of Chris Malunga.

Already, Manyuchi was trained by Zambian, Mike Zulu.

-Zwnews